Trinity Lutheran Church is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive in memory of Darlene Sowers.
The Blood Drive is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 1 in the basement of Trinity Lutheran Church, 603 North Eighth Street in Atchison.
Currently COVID antibody testing is being performed on all donations to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
Potential donars are asked to call 1-800-RED CROSS at 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: TrinityLuthAtchison to schedule an appointment.
Sowers served as the church secretary for 47 years, and retired in September of 2015. Sowers died July 27, 2016
