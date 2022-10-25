Trinity Lutheran School announces First Quarter honors Trinity Lutheran School Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Oct 25, 2022 Oct 25, 2022 Updated 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Trinity Lutheran School Trinity Lutheran School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With the end of the First Quarter, Trinity Lutheran School would like to congratulate the following boys and girls who have earned honor roll status this quarter. These students are:Fourth GradeHonorable Mention: Vanessa Blanton, Evan Forbes, Jonathan Gonzalez, Delilah Humbard, Joshua Indermuehle and Zaden Mayfield. Honor Roll: Jordy Brooks, Logaan Cairo, Lily Hoffman, Maive Hollingworth, Naomi Moore, Jasher Pfitzner, Addison Taff and Kaylee Wilson.Highest Honors: Landon Lentz.Fifth GradeHonorable Mention: Travis Bunce and Violet Taff.Honor Roll: Landon Becker, Mekhel Gray, Case Handke and Trevor Peuker.Sixth GradeHonorable Mention: Tyler Armstrong, Joseph Sinclair, and Shayla Sneller. Top Videos Honor Roll: Adabelle Sullenberger. Highest Honors: Rose Harper and Jaxon Leonardi.Seventh GradeHonorable Mention: Mekhi Gray and Kaleb Kistle. Honor Roll: Lorelei Bisping, Emma Clowers, Briahna Collins, Ryker Diebolt, Ben Forbes, Evan Myer, and Daniel North. Highest Honors: Lauren Davis. Eighth Grade Honorable Mention: Malachi Craddock, Lindsey Hetz and Anna Sinclair. Honor Roll: Chloe Brincefield, Parker Kinsman and Kailee Kistler. Highest Honors: Lola Handke. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Recipes × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Trinity Lutheran School announces First Quarter honors FCE Council and Terry Unit to present funeral planning program Eagles halt Tigers in second half shutout Silos, a statue to the Midwest Glick's career left lasting impact on agriculture in Kansas Greenhouse widens the path for ag-based learning Wheatley exemplifies Atchison kindness PROJECT CONCERN Trending Recipes Follow Us on Facebook Tweets by @AtchisonGlobe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles‘Why me?’: University of Kansas physicist thought $800,000 MacArthur genius grant was a prankSam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe’s ‘Outlander’ Audition Detailed in Memoir — See the Scene (VIDEO)POLICE REPORTMeier, Dixie M. 1942-2022Ruhnke, Floyd E. 1925-2022Bird Scooter Pausing Operations IndefinitelyAccident at Gran Villa sends resident to AmberwellSHERIFF REPORTBarnett, Crystelle B. 1937-20222022 Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Images Videos CommentedBuying Prescription Medicines Online: A Consumer Safety Guide (2)Atchison receives KDOT funding for local projects (1)Kelsea Ballerini's husband Morgan Evans reveals split shock in new song (1)BC School of Nursing named best in Kansas (1)McCrory takes leadership role in Atchison (1)Fall is for the birds (1)John Seaton, the Father of the Kansas House (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
