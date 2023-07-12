It’s that time of year when Atchison, Kansas celebrates the birthday of one of its famous adventurer Amelia Earhart. As in past years the entertainment is going to be first class with the country band Sawyer Brown. The venue has moved to the banks of the Missouri River in downtown Atchison. The Amelia Earhart Festival Friday night Music on the Riverfront will feature Sawyer Brown, Tiera Kennedy and The Garin Nolan Trio. Garin is an Atchison native and always happy to bring his group home! 

Sawyer Brown has performed more than 6000 shows and counting. More than a million miles behind them and still seeing the highway miles click by outside their bus window. Twenty-three albums. More than 50 chart singles. CMA, ACM, and CMT awards on the shelf. To pull a line from one of the band’s enduring hits: “This is the life and times of a travelin’ band.” Always on the move—on the road, on stage, and in their career; when asked about what keeps him motivated on the road, lead singer Mark Miller says, “It’s playing the next show. Be grateful for where you’ve been and be excited about where you’re going.” 