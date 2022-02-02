In September 2021, City Commissioners approved the purchase of body cameras and support equipment for the Atchison Police Department. The commission approved the $47,000 contract with WatchGuard to outfit all of the officers with cameras, along with charging stations, a transfer station that moves the footage from the cameras to a server, and the server for storage of footage.
The cameras will sync with dash cameras already outfitted in each patrol car, and can sync together when multiple officers are in the same vicinity on a call. ” Body worn cameras have many benefits with the most important being that they will enhance transparency and accountability. They will enable the department to document police interactions with the public and they will provide video and audio evidence to prosecutors. They will provide a resource for department supervisors to review officer conduct and activity,” said Chief Mike Wilson.
Delivery, installation and training was estimated to take about 3 months, with the goal of having the cameras fully operational by the end of the year, however the cameras were not delivered until January 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.