This Saturday Benedictine will host its ninth annual Toys For Tots Game as well as the twelfth annual snow storm game.
Admission is free with the donation of any new unwrapped toy and all donations go to the Atchison Salvation Army.
Santa will be available for Kids beginning at one p.m. with cookies and hot chocolate.
There will be prizes, contests and raffles throughout the Christmas themed games.
On the 12th point the entire crowd throws toilet paper onto the court to create a snow storm like look.
The Raven women will play Culver-Stockton College at noon while the men will play at two p.m.
