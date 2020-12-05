Coach Troy Hoffman had two goals in mind when he took over the Atchison County Community High School boys basketball team last season, improving practice mentality and winning at least five games.
The Tigers accomplished both of those on their way to a 7-14 record, which was the best the program had seen in a few years.
“I was pretty pleased with how things went last season and what we were able to accomplish,” Hoffman said. “Our focus this year will be on sustained intensity on defense again this year.”
Hoffman said he expects the positive leadership the team had last season to carry over from last year.
“We have good leadership this year that I think carried over from last year,” Hoffman said. “I thought the kids saw how to lead a team and make each other better from seniors last year.”
The lone starter returning for ACCHS is point guard Kieran Courter.
Courter didn’t miss a workout in a rather complicated offseason and Hoffman said he was extremely impressed with what the junior showed.
“He’s impressed me a lot in the offseason with his work ethic in the weight room,” Hoffman said. “The change in body language I can attribute that a lot to him and Bailey (Wilson) as well.”
Courter said the team will look to be more well rounded with the departure of seniors like Tucker Smith who was the main scoring option for the Tigers last season.
“Last year we relied a lot on the seniors like Tucker,” Courter said. “This year it’ll be more about working as a whole unit with all five people on the floor.”
Wilson said the offense should be more balanced.
“I think we’ll have a more balanced offense this year than it was last year,” Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.