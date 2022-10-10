Atchison County Community High School put up a 28-point second quarter on the way to beating Maur Hill-Mount Academy for the second straight season by the score of 54-10 Friday night at Guy Galley Field.
Tiger Head Coach Alex Thornburgh said his team went back to the ground attack after missing some chances through the air.
"I thought our kids played their tails off in the second quarter," Thornburgh said. "We had some opportunities in the first quarter and just missed on a couple of passes. We went back to our ground game and really controlled the line of scrimmage. I’m really proud of our guys up front."
ACCHS totaled 429 yards and six touchdowns on the ground in the win Friday night.
Senior Bricen Lee led the way with 210 yards and two touchdowns, and Easton Schletzbaum was second with 114 yards and two scores.
Top Videos
Thornburgh said the team felt good taking down the rival Ravens for the second consecutive season after losing the previous seven meetings.
"The kids were excited before the game and really executed well to put ourselves in a position to win. I’m so proud of our kids and I’m happy for our community," Thornburgh said. "It feels nice to get a couple in a row here. I saw a couple of former players in the stands, and I know it felt good for those guys that never had a chance to beat Maur-hill."
The Tigers did have to close out the game with backup quarterback Caden Behrnes after Lee suffered a head injury before halftime.
"I’m so proud of Caden, it’s tough to come off the bench and take the reigns of the offense, and Caden did a great job," Thornburgh said. "He really stepped up when we needed it, and the guys rallied around him and stepped up their play."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.