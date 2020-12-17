Atchison County Community High School wrestling started its season Wednesday night by hosting a double dual of Atchison and Lawrence Free State.
The Tigers had their first three meets canceled due to Covid.
Coach Cody Kramer said he was pleased with how his team performed in their first outing.
"I told our guys to wrestle hard for six minutes," Kramer said. "The matches we won or lost I thought the entire team gave great effort."
ACCHS lost to the Firebirds 61-18 and narrowly defeated rival Atchison 42-37.
The three wins for the Tigers against were Mason Scholz, Bricen Lee and Colby Smith who all won by way of pin.
Scholz beat Mady Gray who is ranked nationally at the girls level.
Landon Burge earned his first win at the varsity level against Atchison as well.
Atchison Coach Ed Crouse facing off against their county rival is always fun.
"That is a fun one," Crouse said. "They are well coached and are a good group of kids and it's a nice little friendly rivalry."
Atchison also had two heavy weights go 2-0 on the night in Ethan Watson and Nathan Blakely. Blakley had two wins by pin and Watson had one pin and a decision.
Atchison's Archer Willis went 2-0 on the night with two wins by decisions.
The Redmen lost to the Firebirds 60-12 but Crouse said he performed better than the score indicated.
"I don't think the score reflected at all how we wrestled," Crouse said. "I thought we wrestled really physically."
Crouse said he was encouraged to see how his team competed and showed improvement in each match that took place on the night.
"There wasn't a match where I couldn't walk off tonight and think we got better," Crouse said. "That's all we're looking for at this point in this crazy season."
