Atchison County Community High School girls basketball isn’t hiding what their goal for the season is.
“Our number one goal is to win league and everything else is just the cherry on top,” Head Coach Austin Eckert said. “Only winning league one time in the history of our school is crazy because we’ve had some really good teams.”
The last Northeast Kansas League title for the Tigers came in 2012 and they have been in contention for grabbing another one the past couple of seasons.
Senior Addison Schletzbaum said capturing a league title would mean so much to the program, community, and her senior class which includes Natalie Nitz and Aleah Wallisch.
“We have played together, year-round, since second grade and I think we are already starting to feel the sadness of this being our last season together,” Schletzbaum said. “We have started off with a phenomenal first week of practice, and being able to win league, and make a postseason run would be huge for us seniors, the rest of the team, and the community.”
Eckert said improving on the defensive end of the floor is the biggest key to getting where they want to go.
“We’ve got to get better defensively,” Eckert said. “That’s what is holding us back from beating good teams. It seems that when we look at the averages we are allowing more points than the other good teams. I think that’s probably the biggest growth we have to have is defensive.”
Schletzbaum said they have the ability to defend individually but haven’t coordinated those abilities as a team throughout the season.
“As individuals, we can all guard the ball but being able to be in the right spots off the ball is extremely important as well and something that we lacked in this past season,” Schletzbaum said. “When we are all moving as 1 on defense that’s when we are playing our best, and things come together, and we are able to force turnovers.”
Eckert said he can see how much the team is invested in making this season different.
“The girls are really bought in,” Eckert said. “They really worked hard this summer to get stronger and faster. Some of these girls put in a lot of time and a lot of effort.”
Eckert hopes the big three of Schletzbaum, Nitz, and Wallisch are able to enjoy and appreciate their last season of high school basketball while they are also striving to get the program where it hasn’t been in a while.
“I just hope they enjoy it,” Eckert said. “They are three really talented and good kids. All three work very hard, and I just want to see them have fun and enjoy this last ride.”
