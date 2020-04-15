USD 377 Board President Lori Lanter greeted her fellow board members via YouTube livestream during their April 8 meeting in Effingham.
“Welcome to the new norm,” Lanter said. “We will be meeting together soon.”
Only two board members, Nancy Keith and Greg Smith were present at the district’s administrative office with Superintendent Andrew Gaddis. Board members Corey Neill, Jim Cormode, Barb Chapman, Kelli Bottorff and Lanter were individually present from remote locations off-site.
The first order of business that board members addressed was to suspend public comment sessions until after they can be present together in their regular meeting settings after the restrictive orders and social distancing guidelines relating to the COVID-19 pandemic are no longer in place. The motion unanimously passed by individually voiced votes.
Concerning other matters, board members:
*Unanimously accepted a $10,000 bid submitted from United Sport Systems for track maintenance. The scope of work includes cleaning and removal of loose material from the running track surface; repairs to the asphalt base by milling large cracks and replace with new asphalt; fill in small cracks; apply new rubber to asphalt patches; and apply new lane lines, numbers and field event markings to areas affected by repairs.
*Heard a report from Gaddis that the district will likely qualify for about 70 percent of federal stimulus funding for the Title I program. Gaddis also told board members that it remains unknown at this point how many pupils there will be in summer school and if there will be any ability to offer classes during the summer.
*Recognized the following student athletes for their basketball achievements: NEK All League Basketball – First Team honors go to Tucker Smith and Addison Schletzbaum. Aleah Wallisch and Kieran Courter each earned honorable mentions. Earning 3A All State Basketball Honorable Mentions are Tucker Smith, Addison Schletzbaum and Aleah Wallisch.
