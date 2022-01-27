The price of shopping for that special dress might have some brides feeling blue, or perhaps the preference is for something not quite so new.
In such cases, brides-to-be might need to look no further than the local thrift store.
Cheryl Contreras manages the Sacred Heart Variety Store and More at 413 Commercial St. in Atchison, Kansas, and she said the selection at the store is better than many might think. In the past, a bride might find a used wedding dress hanging from the rack amid the formal wear, but something has changed in recent years. Contreras recalls a time when there were three bridal dresses, and then the selection steadily increased.
“So we just made a bridal section,” Contreras said.
Sometimes people bring in new dresses, and others have been worn, cleaned and are in a storage box.
There are gowns of all types to suit all fashion tastes. There are dresses made of satin, lace or a blend of fabrics. Some gowns have fancy trains. Others don’t. Some gowns are embellished with sequins and or beads while others feature an open-back halter enhanced with buttons and bows.
The sleeve lengths and bodices of the gowns vary too, Contreras said. Some are tailored and fancy. Others are strapless dresses. Some of the gowns appear to be quite modern with pleated bodices.
Contreras estimates gowns range in size from 10 to 14 most often, although other fits can be available.
The fashion vintage selection is something that also varies, Contreras said. Many appear to be from the 1990s, while others might be from the ‘60s or ‘70s.
Contreras said some brides-to-be tell her they are getting married but don’t have a lot of money to buy a dress. Others say they are having a simple wedding, reception and dance outdoors, and they don’t want to worry if the dress gets ruined from outdoor exposure. And some customers have been married previously and are browsing for more simple styles.
“We get brides of all ages,” Contreras said.
The stock is always changing, Contreras said. She recalled a gown that was entirely beaded.
“It was beautiful,” Contreras said.
People also can find dresses suitable for bridesmaids, attendants and mothers in the formal wear section at thrift stores, Contreras said. There is also a shoe section that would be appropriate for bridal footwear.
Contreras emphasized often there are bridal accessories like veils, tiaras, ring bearer pillows, cake toppers and other bridal-themed décor, as well.
The used bridal gowns at the thrift store range in price from $70 to $75 up to $125 per gown.
People also can find used bridal attire on various internet sites along the cyber highway. Some show gowns that have been refashioned into other styles like shortened or re-shaped hemlines and/or sleeves. Some sites also emphasize re-purposing the bridal gowns into cocktail dresses for other occasions.
