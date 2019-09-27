This press release from the American Sociological Association recently crossed my desk.
“Washington, DC, September 16, 2019: With 25% of Americans now identifying as religiously unaffiliated, scholars and pundits have written reams linking the lack of defined religious belief and affiliation to a host of modern ills: social isolation, depression, anxiety. ... The increase in rejection of religious certainty is often characterized as contributing to both personal and societal breakdown.
But a new study in the American Sociological Review reports that non-religious Americans just as often experience uncertainty as positive and motivating, and although certainty-filled beliefs and identities are available for the non-religious, they are just as often rejected for more uncertain ones.”
To break this down into plain English, the report is saying that more people are becoming comfortable with not having definite religious beliefs.
Some people in the world feel they have to be absolutely certain of the existence of God, some are absolutely convinced that God doesn’t exist.
It appears however, that more and more people do not militantly hold either position and really don’t think that they need to debate which is right.
They are not only satisfied with that position but feel that it makes them happier and more at peace. They don’t see themselves as depressed or isolated. They don’t feel they need to defend their indifference.
Basically, they don’t think that much about God and they don’t see why that’s a big deal. To them, uncertainty is just as motivating and meaningful as certainty.
We can’t deny that organized religion has brought some of this on itself.
Fundamentalism in all the world’s faiths has led to many people feeling like they are being battered with other people’s religious experience: the person who has to be constantly trying to convert you, the person who declares that if you don’t belong to their church you’re headed for hell, the person whose personal behaviors are at odds with the values of the faith they profess, the institutional scandals that fill the headlines.
We also live in a world where people don’t feel that they have to show up in church to lead moral lives or be socially accepted.
One interesting phenomenon is non-religious assemblies, frequently held on Sunday. These are gatherings of people who may, but more often may not, believe in a divine being in the ways that institutionalized religions would define God.
They do, however, come together for many of the same purposes as religious assemblies. One large movement is actually called Sunday Assembly, and its definition says, “The gathering is mostly for non-religious people who want a similar communal experience to a religious church, though religious people are also welcome ... [the founders ] wanted to do something like church but without God.”
The attendees listen to inspiring speakers, have times of reflection, engage in rituals like singing songs and giving testimonies, after which they socialize. Yes, if you’re saying to yourself “sounds like a church to me,” you’re right, that’s what a church does.
But these are people who feel that God doesn’t have to be in the equation. The assemblies offer support and encouragement for a moral life. They bring people together to share deep questions and the answers they’ve discovered from their experience. They lift the spirit and give space for enthusiastic expression of joy.
