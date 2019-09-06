In a recent conversation I had, a minister offered an intriguing idea. He said that in the Bible, when God needs a helper, salvation often comes not from the rich and powerful but through a mother and child.
In most of these cases, there is also father involvement, but his role is often less prominent. Already in Genesis, there are Abraham, Sarah and Hagar. When Sarah hears about God’s promise of a son in her old age, she naturally laughs.
But she soon learns the lesson that nothing is impossible with God, and her son becomes the ancestor of the Hebrew people.
With this development, Hagar almost despairs of any hope for herself and her son by Abraham, but God proves more compassionate than Sarah. Muslims believe that they too are children of Abraham as descendants of Hagar’s son Ishmael.
The promise to Abraham that Israel will prosper seems to be almost dead when the
Hebrews become slaves of the Egyptians. Once again, a mother and child are able to turn the tide (literally, later, in the Red Sea!).
Moses’ mother refuses to let her child die regardless of the threat to her own life. She is clever enough to find a way to take a chance on his survival. She is successful because the pharaoh’s daughter also has a strong maternal instinct and takes this baby as her own.
The story of the prophet Samuel has familiar elements, he too being the offspring of
parents who thought they would never have a child. Hannah’s prayers are so desperate that she is mocked because she appears drunk.
God, however, knows her suffering and she bears a son who will play another pivotal role in the journey of the Jewish people. Samuel is the kingmaker, the one who moves the people towards unification under a king by anointing first Saul and later David.
The mother and child factor becomes even more significant in the New Testament. First, there is Elizabeth, another woman who doesn’t believe she will ever have a child. Her baby becomes the first person to recognize and acknowledge the savior Jesus by leaping for joy inside her at Mary’s approach.
Mary and her baby, of course, are the highest example of the role that a mother and child play in Christian salvation history. There are many things to think about in these stories. First, God can do any amazing thing with any ordinary woman or man. None of these people were from the finest families or in possession of power and authority. It would have been hard for their friends and neighbors to believe that they could have any role to play in changing history.
In fact, many were people who thought that they had been forgotten by God. They had their own doubts, even when they received extraordinary promises from God. God often comes to the poor and simple, to those who might easily be overlooked by the world.
They have one important thing in common though. Even if they were just simple women, persecuted or ridiculed or just plain shocked, they had faith. They were willing to do everything they could to love and nurture their child.
By having faith, they gave birth to hope. Their sacred children would offer new life to the world around them. Every good mother wants the best for her child and deserves to have hope. Every child should have the opportunity to have their potential fulfilled.
Right now, perhaps some mother is embracing a baby in some ghetto, refugee camp or war zone who might become the man or woman who changes the fate of a nation or our world.
