Angela Twombly’s day starts early and ends late. Sometimes very late.
This could be a normal day of a farmer’s wife in rural Brown County — especially during harvest time.
But for Twombly, her day involves so much more and it not only revolves around the farm, but her own personal business as well — The Inquisitive Farmwife.
A few years ago, Twombly said she had been baking items and going to the Hiawatha Farmers Market with her daughter, Katie.
“It was something we could do together and I really enjoyed providing home-baked goods,” Twombly said.
As her kids grew, Twombly said they got into 4H with animals.
“Their interest faded, but mine didn’t,” she said.
At the farm, Twombly likes to plant what she calls “an edible landscape.”
“I would rather plant a blueberry bush because it’s beautiful, but you also get fruit from this,” she said.
So as Twombly’s interest in varying aspects of agriculture grew — plants, animals, baking — The Inquisitive Farmwife was born.
“I love to learn and try things once at least — so that’s the inquisitive part,” she said. “And I am forever a farmwife!”
Twombly began with a blog she would post her baking and animals on social media. She started making jams and jellies to sell and from there expanded into candies, caramels and much more. As her farm animal collection expanded she got into making goat soaps and cheeses and also milk.
An opportunity arose to take over as director of the Farmers Market and she grabbed onto it — not really knowing where this new direction would take her but excited all the same for a new adventure.
“My husband has been supportive of my venture, but he said he wanted to make sure it at least paid for itself,” she said. “I bake bread to sell to cover the cost of the chicken feed, sell milk and cheese to pay for the goat halter. It’s a way for me to provide goods to the community while I enjoy life.”
The Inquisitive Farmwife name came along about three to four years ago — about the same time as the director of the Farmers Market. Twombly’s name circulated and her fame exploded. She offered a weekly homemade bread delivery and also delivered many other items.
The Farmers Market is typically a May through September venture, but Twombly continued her baking, canning, milking and much more year round.
Then came the idea for a Farmstand at the farm — located around the curve from Padonia in Brown County, which is where she and her husband lived when they first married.
“The state of Kansas says that you have to sell milk products from the farm,” she said. “As my business continued to expand, I wanted to offer these products and so I decided to build the Farmstand.”
This summer was the unofficial opening of the Farmstand, which is a custom built shed designed by Twombly and put together by her family members. Inside, visitors will find Twombly’s Grandmother’s cabinet with jellies and jams. Another rack offers handmade goat soap and a refrigerated cooler offers cheeses and milks. Yet another display shows her baked goods — sometimes made fresh daily if the demand is there — along with her newest passion, the popular freeze-dried candies.
“The Farmstand is still a work in progress,” Twombly said, noting she is getting more customers stopping by on a weekly basis.
She also offers a specific amount of milk for sale and those quarts and gallons mostly already spoken for through a schedule she has created that is posted in the Farmstand.
The addition of the Farmstand has added more to Twombly’s day, which already seemed crammed full. She said she starts her day by making sure the Farmstand is full by 10 a.m. so customers can stop by mid-morning for their regular pick-ups and to shop for other items. She noted that cameras helped her monitor any visitors as she is busy milling around the farm.
“Then I get to milking, because I don’t want to let the calves go more than 12 hours,” she said, noting she has two cows in milk, two calves and a steer.
Twombly raises Lamancha goats, which are cute sweet-faced little goats that have very small ears but are great for providing milk, she said. She has four girls in milk and a couple additional goats, trying to keep those numbers between four and six.
“In the spring we can have between one and five babies,” she said.
Add stopping by to feed the geese, ducks, chickens, turkeys, guineas and peacocks Twombly’s morning has sped by.
“I am done by about noon, depending on the day,” she said. “Today is longer because it’s scrubbing water tanks day. And in the winter I feed twice a day, so work that into my schedule.”
And it’s obvious watching Twombly with the animals, that they are much more than a business for her. She pauses to smile and reach out a finger to a goat.
“They are so cute,” she said. “And I have the sweetest turkey tom — I can hold and pet him.”
Afternoons are when Twombly focuses on making additional items for the Farmstand — such as fresh-baked muffins, more freeze-dried goodies, caramel sauce, jellies and jams made from fruit straight from her orchard that includes peaches, applies, apricots, cherries, grapes and raspberries. This is also the time of year that Twombly is busy making sugar cookies and other goodies to stock the concession stand at Mulberry Pond Pumpkin Patch — something else that she “squeezes in.”
Then comes the farmwife part of the deal, she said with a laugh. With harvest on, she is typically out in the fields driving the tractor and grain wagon while her husband, Jeremy is on the combine harvesting their approximate 5,500 acres. The day of our visit, she said the combine was broke down waiting parts.
“That delays us on harvest, but gives me extra time here today,” she said with a laugh. “It all works out I guess.”
Twombly said she tries to have some gardens, but it’s amazing how much time the animals take.
With three grown children — one planning a wedding, another in vo-tech and the third in school online with K-State — she gets some help occasionally, but said Katie, Jarod and Nikki are busy themselves as well. In addition, she and Katie have been busy planning the eldest daughter’s wedding, which is happening later this month.
“I’ve always got so much to get done, but ya know I can look at anyone else and think their lives are the same,” she said. “We are all busy in our own ways. If we love it we make it happen — even though it means I am up at 3 a.m. making cheese!”
Twombly did say she had to give up the bread delivery service — weighing the options of spending six to eight hours in the vehicle over what she could be getting done at home. She offers bread in the Farmstand and at the Farmers Market during the season. Twombly said it’s very important that everything she offers was produced for her customers by her own hands.
“I know that means I don’t always have the largest amount of inventory, but you will know that it is made and produced by ME!” she said. “I need to be able to focus on what I have and do a good job at it — that’s the farmer!”
Find The Inquisitive Farmwife on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube, where Twombly has posted “how-to” videos. Contact her before you visit — she can be messaged through her social media. The Farmstand is located at 1351 285th St., Hiawatha, Kansas, — take U.S. 73 Highway to 290th and turn west and go about two miles, turning south on Kildeer Road, which takes visitors to her farm.
