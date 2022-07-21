Actuary of the Social Security Administration, Stephen Goss, said that SS benefits could increase as much as 8% in 2023. He based his statement on how the cost of living adjustment (COLA) is calculated. Last year, 2022, the increase of benefits was 5.9%, raising the average monthly benefit of $1658 by over $132. The new national average is now $1790 and an increase of 8% would raise the average to $1933, or $23,196 per year.
What is instore for your social security payment for next year is a good guess right now because the latest consumer price index for June says it is increasing at the fastest pace since 1981.
Hidden in all this good news is also a large negative factor. The inflation rate has risen 9.1% from one year ago and was higher than the 8.8% increase estimated by Dow Jones.
To see examples of inflation just visit the grocery store and compare what you are paying for staples such as milk, eggs and bread. The percentage of the price increase in food almost eats up the percentage of the increase of Social Security.
It reminds us of the famous Picasso quote: Every positive value has its price in negative terms.
There is no word yet about how much the Medicare Part B payment will rise in 2023, but you can bet it will match or be larger than last year’s increase. Also, healthcare costs certainly have not leveled off.
The Social Security Administration calculates the annual adjustment by taking an average third-quarter data from the current year and comparing it with the third quarter from the previous year. The actual increase for next year may vary depending on how high inflation is in the coming months.
“Looking ahead there are a number of reasons why we expect those high prices to ease over the coming months,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing earlier this week.
If falling gas prices fall at a consistent rate, and the rate of inflation slows down in the coming months, and is lower than the recent average, the COLA could be at 9.8%, according to the Senior Citizens League. If instead it runs hot or higher than the recent average, the increase to benefits could be 11.4%.
In 2022, Social Security beneficiaries received a record 5.9% boost to benefits, the highest increase in about 40 years. Inflation has only increased by then.
The flipside is that a higher COLA for 2023 may force higher-income earners to pay more for Medicare Part B and Part D benefits. Also, lower income beneficiaries may see cuts to income related benefits as their monthly payments increase.
Media reports say that a record high Social Security COLA for 2023 would also impact Social Security’s projected depletion dates, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
The annual Social Security trustees report released in June projected the program’s combined funds will be depleted in 2035, at which point 80% of benefits will be payable.
Since the government forces people to pay into it, the best argument is that it is immoral, anti-American, and is akin to slavery. We are not our brother's keepers and should not have to support other people. We deserve to live a life of freedom to pursue our own happiness.
