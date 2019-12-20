The God We Hardly Knew
I think martyr bishop Oscar Romero teaches us a lesson in the writing of this poem:
No one can celebrate
a genuine Christmas
without being truly poor.
The self-sufficient, the proud,
those who, because they have everything,
look down on others,
those who have no need even of God –
for them there will be no Christmas.
Only the poor, the hungry,
those who need someone to come on their behalf,
will have that someone.
That someone is God. Emmanuel. God-with-us.
Without poverty of spirit
there can be no abundance of God.
