The Atchison High football team is about to unleash an animal that’s been caged for weeks. If he’s anything like his older brother, the Phoenix are in for twice the fun.
Junior Jaden Carter makes his debut at running back when the Phoenix open their season September 1 at Ottawa. The junior is ready to show the football world his power and speed when given the ball by quarterback and brother, Trey Carter.
“I’m excited, ready to show everyone what I bring to the table,” the 6-foot, 205-pound Muscle Maniac said. “I’ll be running behind a great group of big guys, ready to get the season going.”
“Unlimited potential,” Trey said of his younger brother, who isn’t thinking just 12-yard runs on third-and-10.
“Score, to be honest,” Jaden said on what will be on his mind that opening series. “If I drive the ball down the field giving one of my teammates the opportunity to score, I’m happy. As long as we score I don’t care who crosses that goal line.”
Jaden is stoked about getting to play behind and with Trey.
“It’s a dream come true. Who doesn’t want to take hand offs from their brother,” Jaden said. “Trey’s always made sure I stood tall and push through every obstacle that stood in front of me. His advice to me has always been to push and persevere so that’s the plan.”
“It’s great. It feels good knowing either one of your guys names is gonna be called nearly every play Friday night,” Trey said. “To have your brother right there with you is an unmatched feeling.”
Jaden has seen some action on the varsity level the past two years. He put up some resume-building stats. His freshman season he had 60 solo tackles, one interception, one interception, three forced fumbles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks.
He got limited playing time at running back his sophomore year on varsity. He had seven carries for 68 yards and a touchdown to go with three receptions for 30 yards. On defense, Jaden registered 65 solo tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.
“Hard worker and pushes through,” linebacker Miles Greenly said of his teammate. “He can break tackles and runs hard.”
“With the need of a running back, I think Jaden will be a great fit because he’s a hard runner,” outside linebacker Deacon Stout said. “I think he’ll do big things for our team this year.”
Jaden will be giving opposing defensive coordinators migraines trying to stop him.
“Hard running, hard working,” Jaden said of his style. “I’m going to hit the hole hard, I also block so expect e few pancakes.
“I run really hard I gotta nice truck. I like to think I can run through a brick wall so an opposing player ain’t nothing.”
“His strengths are his strength and ability to run people over,” Trey said. “He has a good ability to see running lanes and he has some tough skill moves.”
Moves that will certainly get the attention of opposing linebackers and defensive backs.
“I’m not scared to run into anyone, but I’ll also pull out some shifty moves unexpectedly,” Jaden noted.
“I think he runs the ball hard and he’s gonna do great things for our team this year,” Deacon said.
He wasted no time when asked what his message to Phoenix Nation is.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.