Staying aware of domestic violence Mary Meyers Mary Meyers Author email Nov 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Remembering the victims who've died, those who survive, empowering the ones who are moving on and being aware that everyone knows someone impacted by domestic violence in some way.Families, friends, survivors and former shelter employees recently gathered to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a candelight vigil and luminated baloon release. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Recipes × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Staying aware of domestic violence Horton death investigation ongoing Project Atchison promotes Shop Atchison event "Passport to Christmas" will reward shopping in Atchison Historic Homes Tour promises unique flair for the holiday Governor Laura Kelly makes appointments in the 1st and 7th Judicial Districts ACCJHS Drama Club presents 'ELF THE MUSICAL' Check up list for fire safety Trending Recipes Follow Us on Facebook Tweets by @AtchisonGlobe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRevenue Neutral Rate Notice to taxpayers overlooked by County ClerkPhoenix throttle TigersSmith, Terry L. 1950-2022Catholic Charities working to help those in need in AtchisonPOLICE REPORT2022 Election ballots hold options for voters to ponder.Dove, Donald R. 1942-2022Multiple gasoline thefts and vehicle damages under police scopeIRS sending Letters to over 9 million peopleShrack, John A. 1937-2022 Images Videos CommentedBuying Prescription Medicines Online: A Consumer Safety Guide (2)Atchison receives KDOT funding for local projects (1)BC School of Nursing named best in Kansas (1)McCrory takes leadership role in Atchison (1)Fall is for the birds (1)John Seaton, the Father of the Kansas House (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.