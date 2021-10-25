Stand on the corner of 3rd and Mound streets and close your eyes. Listen, you can hear the echoes of children past and present as they laugh and giggle playing on “The Playground”. The playground itself is in need of repair and Diane Liebsch, past principal of St. Benedictine Catholic School, has been writing grants and supporting school fundraisers for the past five years to give “The Playground” a face lift. The plan includes buying new, safer play equipment and repairing the crumbling wall. So far $180,000 of the $250,000 that will be needed to complete the project has been raised.
If you would like to share a memory go to Facebook page: St. Benedict Playground Renovation. If you would like to make a donation go to the GoFundMe page titled St. Benedict Wall-Playground Fund. https://gofund.me/be302d13.
