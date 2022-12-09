One of the best-kept secrets in Atchison is the YMCA’s girls’ gymnastics team. The program does have a storied past of winning many championships.
Dr. Robert Fast coached the team for 20 years including 1982 when the girls’ team competed all around the state of Kansas. At that time most of the equipment was at the middle school.
In 1983 Faith Hinton started competing at the age of 9 years. One of her coaches was Karen Seaberg. Karen’s daughter Missy was also on the team.
Gymnastics consists of the following areas: floor exercise, parallel bars, uneven bars, vaults, and beams. The Flyers have won many medals in each of those areas and currently are the number one team in the area. Trophies align the walls of their practice facility.
Two years ago, the team consisted of 12 girls. This past spring that number shot up to 37 participants.
The practice facility is on 2nd Street just past the Benedictine campus. The Monks, who own the building, are letting the team lease the property, paying only the utilities. The facility has had no air conditioning and, in the summer, it is hard to practice when the facility’s heat reaches triple digits. There has been a grant written and hopes of adding air conditioning this year are great.
This past spring a golf tournament was held to raise money for the air conditioning. The tourney raised $4500, which is a good start on defraying the cost.
Also, for Octoberfest, the girls put on an exhibition and raised $12,000 for a new floor exercise mat.
With equipment that was used when Faith, the coach, competed is a challenge. Plus, the increase in the number of participants has added wear and tear to the old equipment. A donor has stepped forward to help with money for a new balance beam and hopefully a couple of floor mats. Another donor is helping to fund part of the air conditioner costs. Even with these generous donors, the team is in need of more mats and equipment.
If anyone is interested to help by donating money send checks to the YMCA, Faith Hinton, Commercial Street, Atchison, Kansas 66002 and mark the check for gymnastics equipment.
