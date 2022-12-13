YMCA Flyers girl gymnastics teams win By: Barbara Trimble Atchison Globe Barbara Trimble Author email Dec 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Left to Right Hope Taylor, Addison Potts, Paige Urban, Isabelle Bowen, Annalise Taylor Photo supplied Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Atchison Flyers gymnastic YMCA team lit up the mats at the Holiday Hoedown meet held at Dave’s Gymnastic Factory in Lee’s Summit, MO. last Saturday. The Platinum girls1st place team award went to: Hope Taylor, Addison Potts, Paige Urban, Isabelle Bowen,and Annalise Taylor. The Xcel Gold Girls 1st place team award: Gentry Yaussi, Chloe Seckman, Emily Schramp, Adalynn Marlatt, Saraya Franklin, Heavyn Hennen, Emrie Felvus, Ja’Naya Bratton, Ella McKelvey, Lillian Taylor, Gabby Pickman. Xcel Silver Girls took 3rd place team award: Larken Campbell, Alexis Wood, Natalie Heim, Brooklynn Carter, Addisen Gallagher Tenley Yaussi, Harper Hawk, Emma Masters. Xcel Bronze girls that got 1st place team award: Abygail Roloff, LeAnna Betts, Addison Barnhart, Hallie Kirkendoll, Rilynn Moore, Maci Andra, Nora Evans, Irene Schramp, Kallie Swendson, Chloe Rice, Emilyn Schmidt, Tabitha Rice. Top Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbara Trimble Author email Follow Barbara Trimble Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Recipes More from this section No. 25 UTSA, No. 24 Troy tangle in Orlando Report: 49ers without WR Deebo Samuel until playoffs Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo out after 15-plus seasons × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News YMCA Flyers girl gymnastics teams win Afternoon rollover sends one to Amberwell Convicted vehicle shooter taps more than 30 months of prison time POLICE REPORT Travis Grossman leaving footprints on Atchison Happy 80th birthday, Don Derr! PROJECT CONCERN BC Women dominate Graceland Trending Recipes Follow Us on Facebook Tweets by @AtchisonGlobe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTravis Grossman leaving footprints on AtchisonDangerous drug offender gets multiple years of time in prisonYMCA girls gymnastic team sees growth in participationWreck at Independence Creek Bridge injures oneAtchison man lands several years of prison time for shooting and jail fightPOLICE REPORTBlodig, Marion F. 1943-2022SHERIFF'S REPORTParade of Lights continues to brighten downtown AtchisonCairo, Lenora E. 1954-2022 Images Videos CommentedWooden toys are a safe Christmas gift for toddlers (1)The Bunker At Bellevue Awarded E-Community Loan Funds (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
