Benedictine Wrestling split a pair of Heart duals on Thursday night during the celebration of Senior Night inside the Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
(RV) Graceland earned a 42-9 win over (RV) the Ravens in the first dual of the night before the home team closed out the night with a 23-20 win over (17) Baker University.
Against the Yellowjackets, BC fell behind early after Graceland took the first three matches by fall. No. 19-ranked Michael Lucas earned a 5-1 decision at 157 pounds that sparked the Ravens to three straight wins. Cullen Bruner earned an 8-3 decision at 165 pounds while Jensen McDermott earned an 11-6 decision at 174 pounds to earn the Ravens their 9 team points.
McDermott reflected on how much the BC wrestling has grown as a program since his freshmen season when they would struggle to fill a full roster.
"I wish I could've finished my pins but a win is a win," McDermott said. "Overall we've grown a lot from coming into my freshman year when we were showing up to duals with half a lineup and now we you know we got 20 or 30 guys and back ups at every weight beating ranked teams like Baker now."
Against the NAIA-ranked Wildcats, the Ravens won three of the contested seven matches with two wins by forfeit. It was the 157, 165, and 174-pound matches that sparked the Ravens once again. Geno Carmarca earned a win by tech fall to tie the dual at 11-11 at 157 pounds. Bruner earned a 3-2 decision and McDermott earned a 9-4 decision.
Kyle Smart (133 pounds) and Blake Daher (194 pounds) earned wins by forfeit which played a big factor in the final result as the Ravens earned the 3-point dual win.
Head Coach Gregory Barner said he loved the effort from his team overall and is proud of the veterans of the program for besting rival Baker.
"We always tell the guys to be engaged and you can see a big difference there between the two teams and even though we lost to Graceland you can see the guys are supporting each other and battling," Barner said. "I'm just really happy for our guys right now especially on senior night. Some of those guys have never beat Baker before so I'm just so happy for them."
Benedictine will compete on the road for the remainder of the season. Next up, a trip to Marshall, Mo., on Feb. 2 for a dual with Missouri Valley College.
