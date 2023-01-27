BC Wrestling

Benedictine Wrestling Head Coach Gregory Barner and the five Ravens seniors celebrated senior night Thursday night.

 Benedictine Athletics

Benedictine Wrestling split a pair of Heart duals on Thursday night during the celebration of Senior Night inside the Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.

(RV) Graceland earned a 42-9 win over (RV) the Ravens in the first dual of the night before the home team closed out the night with a 23-20 win over (17) Baker University.

