Maur Hill-Mount Academy wrestling still had some state aspirations for the program, and those came to fruition with freshman Jaxson Vice earning his spot at State Wrestling in Hays after taking first at the 120 weight class.
Vice had praise for his teammates and the job they have done to help him reach this point in the season.
"It's super special, and I couldn't have been able to do it without my teammates," Vice said. "They pushed me and worked me hard."
Raven Head Coach, Jaxson's father Rick Vice reflects on how much the freshman has worked on the mat to have this chance.
"He's fought hard since he was eight, nine or ten years old kid wrestling," Coach Vice said. "He's just improved every year and pushed himself."
Vice said having his dad help coach him the entire season leading up to this accomplishment has been a unique experience.
Top Videos
"He's coached me since I was little, but he's never been this kind of coach with me and pushing me," Vice said. "It's super special for him to be in the room with me helping on the mat."
Coach Vice said Jaxson made significant improvements with being patient and looking for the right time to strike in a match.
"He's an aggressive wrestler, but he's learned to be patient that he sets his shots up better; that's where he's really improved this year," Coach Vice said.
Coach Vice was pleased with how his entire team responded and developed throughout the season.
"I wish we had a couple of other kids there with him, but that's our next step for the team next year and keep the program just building," Coach Vice said. "All the kids have surprised me one way or another. They've all set goals, and they have all met them."
Commented