Vice

MHMA freshman Jaxson Vice took first place at the 120 weight class at Regional Wrestling in Rossville. 

 Submitted photo

Maur Hill-Mount Academy wrestling still had some state aspirations for the program, and those came to fruition with freshman Jaxson Vice earning his spot at State Wrestling in Hays after taking first at the 120 weight class.

Vice had praise for his teammates and the job they have done to help him reach this point in the season.

Top Videos