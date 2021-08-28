Troy high school football is hoping to bounce back after a rough 2020 season.
The run game was an issue on both sides of the ball for the Trojans and put them at the bottom of the Northeast Kansas League with a record of 2-7.
“Last year in those seven losses we weren’t even competitive,” Coach Derek Jasper said. “We need to take a step and be more competitive in some games against better teams.”
Troy averaged just 20 yards a game on the ground while their opponents averaged 270 yards running the ball.
Jasper said he hopes for his team to be more balanced after mostly throwing the ball last season.
“We threw the ball a lot last year because we couldn’t run or stop the run and that is two areas we need to emphasize early on in practice,” Jasper said.
Senior quarterback Cam Anderson returns this season under center for the Trojans. Anderson passed for 10 touchdowns and 1,588 yards in 2020.
The Trojans encountered Covid-19 cases and quarantines all season along with injury issues.
“We had three or four key injuries early on and like a lot of teams we dealt with a lot of kids in quarantine and missing one or two games,” Jasper said “The continuity in our starting lineup was always changing.”
Maybe the unit hit hardest by injures and Covid wad the offensive line of the Troy.
Junior Kemper Clary, senior Kaden Klaus, and junior Abe Houghton all missed significant time last season but now will be leaders on what is expected to be an improved unit for the Trojans.
“Our line was an area of concern last year, but I think it’ll be improved this year,” Jasper said.
The backfield for Troy will be crowded with senior Gavin Fuemmeler, senior Brayden Hamilton, and junior Preston Christenson will all look to have playing time.
Junior wide receiver Jerrit Norris is one of the better athletes in the Northeast Kansas League and led the team in receiving with 38 catches for 538 yards and three touchdowns.
