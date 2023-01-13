Atchison County Community High School wrestling celebrated the winter season with the King and Queen of the Mats double duel with Olathe West and De Soto in Effingham Thursday evening for the event.
The Tiger handily defeated both teams with scores of 57-18 over the Owls and 57-21 over the Wildcats.
Head Coach Cody Kramer said he was pleased with the aggressive effort his team put forth in the win.
"We wrestled hard every match and looked for pins," Kramer said. "I thought our effort was great even in the matches we lost, we fought. I can live with losing when we show fight. It was a fun night as we celebrated our Homecoming King and Queen and had a nice crowd on hand."
The match results from both duels are both listed below:
LBF- Loss by fall, LBD- loss by decision, WBD- win by decision, WBF- Win by fall
ACCHS 57 Olathe West 18
106 Ayden Powell LBF Jayton Hay 113 Open Jackson Bell 120 Rance Vessar Won Decision 7-1 Sam West 126 Adler Koontz WBD 6-2 Derek Sanchez 132 Max Bottorff WBF Max Alstrom 138 Austin Smith WBD 4-2 Reese Russman 144 Kannong Crossland WBF Ben Pyle 150 Easton Schletzbaum WBF Jared Fuller 157 Jeston Vessar WBF Layson Johnson 165 Bricen Lee WBF Cooper Novacek 175 Carter Page Open 190 Conner Simmers Open 215 Open Eric Hart285 Tyler McRae WBF Carson Buster
ACCHS 57 Desoto 21
106 Ayden Powell WBD 4-2 Connor Sheerin 113 Open Carson Cosgrove 120 Rance Vessar WBF Nate Creason 126 Adler Koontz WBF Carson Jones 132 Max Bottorff WBF Gunison Hastings 138 Austin Smith LBD 0-8 Casey Bowlin 144 Kannon Crossland WBF Aidan /Sullivan 150 Easton Schletzbaum WBF CAleb Van Booven 157 Jeston Vessar WBF Dominic Irwin 165 Bricen Lee WBF Dylan Roy 175 Carter Page WBF Brett Tickle 190 Conner Simmers WBF Josh Tait 215 Open Sam Torline 285 Tyler McRae LBF Kimball Sweeney
ACCHS also competed in the Rossville tournament Saturday with the boys putting up eight top four finishes that resulted in a third place finish out of 21 teams. The Lady Tigers had two individuals finish in the top three.
"We had some great individual performances from both the boys and girls, Kramer said. "We will look to focus on making sure we are getting better skill wise and physically during these next few weeks."
