Atchison County Community High School Girls' basketball earned a tough first-round Sub-State win 40-29 over Marysville Monday in Effingham, advancing them to the second round against Riley County at 6 p.m. Thursday at Marysville High School.

Head Coach Austin Eckert said his team matched the toughness and physicality that the gritty Bulldog team brought into the matchup.

