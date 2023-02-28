Atchison County Community High School Girls' basketball earned a tough first-round Sub-State win 40-29 over Marysville Monday in Effingham, advancing them to the second round against Riley County at 6 p.m. Thursday at Marysville High School.
Head Coach Austin Eckert said his team matched the toughness and physicality that the gritty Bulldog team brought into the matchup.
"Our kids competed and played with passion and I thought we handled their physicality well," Eckert said. "I thought we did a lot better job in the second half of finishing first-shot defense with a rebound."
ACCHS entered the half only up 22-16 but weren't phased by the type of physical nature of the contest.
"We knew that the game was going to be scrappy, it being a team we’ve never seen before, and we are all playing to keep our seasons alive," Senior Addison Schletzbaum said. "I think we played well defensively; we were able to shut down their main player."
Schletzbaum praised how much energy the Tiger faithful gave them in a hardnose type of game.
"The atmosphere that our community created helped us keep the energy high, and we were able to capitalize off of that," Schletzbaum said.
Schletzbaum had a double-double on the night with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Kinzee Bauerle led the team with 12 points on the night.
Eckert said the game against the Falcons on Thursday will be another tough fight against a good defensive team that won't make it easy for his team.
"They play sound defense and do a good job of making you work for scores," Eckert said. "It’s going to be a fight on every possession and we have to have a laser focus like we haven’t had to this point in the season. Playoff basketball isn’t pretty… it takes toughness and leadership to get to the championship game."
The Results of the game on Thursday night will not be in the Friday Edition of the Globe and will be posted online with further coverage following after the game.
