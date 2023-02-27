Atchison County Community High School had the program's highest State finish in 10 years last weekend at Fort Hays State University as they placed fifth with three wrestlers placing in the top four.
Head Coach Cody Kramer and the Tigers were hoping for a top-three finish, but he couldn't help but be proud of how his team competed given the circumstances.
I am extremely proud of this team and how the boys fought all the way to the end," Kramer said. "We had setbacks when Carter Page couldn't compete and was taken to the emergency room the night before and couldn't compete."
Adler Koontz went 4-2 and finished fourth in the 126 class, Bricen Lee went 3-2 and also finished fourth in his 165 class, and Easton Schletzbaum had the highest finish on the weekend going 3-1 and was the runner-up for a state title at 150 class.
"Bricen Lee had been battling sickness for the past two weeks and was seconds away from making the state finals," Kramer said. "The boys rallied together and found a way to finish the top five. Finishing with three medalists and two others coming to a match away from medaling is quite an accomplishment."
Kramer is confident in how this experience will push them forward and make the program better.
"We will get back to work this offseason, and our goal will be to finish on top," Kramer said.
Full team results are listed below:
120 Rance Vessar 2-2 DNP
126 Adler Koontz 4-2 4th Place
132 Max Bottorff 1-2 DNP
138 Austin Smith 2-2 DNP
144 Kannon Crossland 1-2 DNP
150 Easton Schletzbaum 3-1 State Runner Up 2nd Place
