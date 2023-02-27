ACCHS Wrestling

Atchison County Community High School wrestling finished fifth at State Wrestling in Hays with three wrestlers placing in the top four left to right: Adler Koontz, Bricen Lee, Easton Schletzbaum. 

 Submitted photo

Atchison County Community High School had the program's highest State finish in 10 years last weekend at Fort Hays State University as they placed fifth with three wrestlers placing in the top four.

Head Coach Cody Kramer and the Tigers were hoping for a top-three finish, but he couldn't help but be proud of how his team competed given the circumstances.

