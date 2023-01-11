Atchison County Community High School had lost seven straight games against Jackson Heights before finally gaining the program's first win since January 2019 by the final score of 62-46 Saturday, January 7.
The win also ended the Cobras' staggering 51-game win streak in league play.
Tiger head coach Austin Eckert reflected on the type of challenge Heights has given their program and how significant overcoming the obstacle was.
"That's a really good program with really good athletes," Eckert said. "The win was huge for us, and we knew that's what needed to happen if we were going to win the league. The kids are one hundred percent bought in and are playing together."
Senior Natalie Nitz said that finally getting a win over the Cobras has eluded her and the senior class for a number of years.
"Us seniors haven't beaten them since eighth grade, and so that's something we've really wanted to do," Nitz said. "We knew going that we could do it and do it by a lot."
Nitz led the team with 25 points in the win and followed that performance up with 23 points in a 49-26 victory over Jefferson County North Tuesday night.
The senior had a total of 12 threes in both games.
"She's one of the best shooters in the entire state 1A-6A," Eckert said. "So when teams play zone or are taking away our inside game she's a player that can take over a game from the outside."
Nitz gave credit to the post-play of senior Aleah Wallisch and freshman Madison Martin and gave her the ability to have looked from the outside.
"We have six-foot freshmen and seniors who are both killing it, and we have girls who can shoot the ball too," Nitz said. "It's not just me bringing it but it's everyone else too."
Eckert praised Nitz for everything she does not only on both ends of the court, but as an overall leader.
"She is the leader of our team," Nitz said. "She brings it defensively every night and she handles the ball really well for us and makes good decisions for us on both ends of the court."
Wallisch finished with 13 against the Cobras while sophomore Kinzee Bauerle had ten and also put up 15 in the win over the chargers.
ACCHS outscored JCN 31-10 in the second half after taking just a five-point lead into the locker room
"The biggest difference is that we made it a full-court game in the second half, we applied a lot more pressure, got stops, and scored in transition," Eckert said. "Energy and defense were the keys."
Nitz said the importance of having a consistent defense each night out isn't lost on her and the rest of the team.
"Defense is the one thing that has to come every single night," Nitz said. "Offense is going to come and go, but you have to have defense every night."
