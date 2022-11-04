Atchison football fought tooth and nail against St. James Academy before the dame ultimately broke in the second half giving way to a 42-17 defeat Thursday night at Amelia Earhart Stadium that ended the Phoenix's at 9-1 in the second round of the postseason.

Head Coach Jim Smith said the Thunder is able to have fresh players on both sides on both as opposed to Atchison who has a number of players who play both sides of the ball.

