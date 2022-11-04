Atchison football fought tooth and nail against St. James Academy before the dame ultimately broke in the second half giving way to a 42-17 defeat Thursday night at Amelia Earhart Stadium that ended the Phoenix's at 9-1 in the second round of the postseason.
Head Coach Jim Smith said the Thunder is able to have fresh players on both sides on both as opposed to Atchison who has a number of players who play both sides of the ball.
"I think being able to two-platoon on offense and defense and have fresh players was a big difference," Smith said.
The home team the two-time defending 4A State champions, and trailed 21-17 at the half after junior quarterback Trey Carter hit the senior tight end, Brenden Martin, for a seven-yard touchdown just seconds before the half ended.
The score came off an interception from junior Jeter Purdy in the final minutes of the half.
The turnover was the second for the Phoenix in the half with the other being a stop on fourth and three inside their own ten-yard line that eventually led to a 79-yard score from Carter to senior Adam Molt that tied the game at 7-7 with 10:32 remaining in the half.
"Defensively and offensively these kids just played their hearts out the whole night and left it on the field, and that's what we told them to do," Smith said.
A third turnover almost happened when Molt intercepted a pass after his touchdown before the play was called back on because of defensive pass interference.
Atchison ends the season with their best record in recent memory at a 9-1 record.
Anytime you have a season like this you just hate to see it end and I couldn't be any more proud of them," Smith said. "We need to enjoy this season and keep our heads up."
