Things were slow in the early going of the draft, but it seemed like everything changed on Thursday night with the Packers selection of quarterback Jordan Love in the first rounds. From there, things got a little bit weird the rest of the way, and the Kansas City Chiefs’ selections throughout the draft were not immune. I’m not going to grade the draft, but let’s take a look at what we got and how soon we may see them on the field.
The Chiefs made the final selection in the first round, and shocked a lot of people by taking LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. It’s not that Helaire wasn’t a prime performer in college—the argument could be made that he was the top back on the top team in college football—it’s just that the Chiefs, Andy Reid and the league as a whole have generally soured on the idea of taking a running back that early in the draft. Recent stars Jamaal Charles and Kareem Hunt were both picked later in the draft, and that model is the generally-accepted standard around the league. In fact, in his entire career, Andy Reid has never drafted a first round running back until now.
However, he has also never been the coach of a Super Bowl Champion returning 20 of 22 starters. The team was in the unusual position to draft for luxury rather than need, and Edwards-Helaire is just that. If his college production projects to the pros, his addition to the already immensely-talented skill players in Kansas City will immediately make the job of opposing defensive coordinators almost impossible.
The Chiefs moved to the defensive side of the ball in round two, as they picked up Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay, Jr. Gay comes with some serious off-field concerns, as he struggled to stay on the field due to suspensions throughout his college career, but if the speedy backer can handle his personal issues, he should make an immediate impact for the Chiefs in 2020. The team sees him as a three-down player, and as they have in the past, were able to pick up a talented player later than he should have been slotted due to character issues. The Chiefs have mad mixed luck taking this route, but in general, have been able to maneuver through it—hopefully this isn’t one that bites them.
The team did draft what I think they believe will be the eventual replacement for Eric Fisher in tackle Lucas Niang from TCU, but that will all depend on the speed of his development. Niang’s pass blocking projections are not the best, and while I do think he will see the field in the interior line at times this season, it may be a stretch to see him as a quality starting left tackle in the long run, especially considering the investment the team is about to make in quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Saftey L’Jarius Sneed out of Louisiana Tech was taken in the fourth round and the pick was all about upside. Sneed is big and super fast and I think the team projects him at corner. Given the team’s needs, I think Sneed will see the field more than he probably should this year, but I think this pick is more about two years from now than it is about 2020. It sounds like fifth round pick Mike Danna out of Michigan was a favorite of d-line coach Brendan Daly. He wasn’t graded particularly high, but hopefully Daly’s vision of where Danna fits in the rotation is accurate and he will have a positive impact this season. With all of their picks exhausted, the team traded back into the seventh round to select BoPete Keyes of Tulane. Keyes is another lanky and fast corner, though he wasn’t much of an impact player in college. They traded back in to get him, so the team sees something there, but I would be surprised if Keyes sees much more than special teams field time unless injuries really begin to stack up during the season.
