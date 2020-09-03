The 2020 NFL season is set to get underway with the Chiefs and Titans game next Thursday night, and while the upcoming slate will look unlike anything we’ve seen before thanks to the ongoing pandemic, it will be the litany of on-field plot twists from the oddest off-season in memory that will dominate the headlines, as long as no major Covid-setbacks occur once the season gets up and going.
As with any year, the previous Super Bowl winner is front and center when the season begins. A healthy Pat Mahomes should keep the party going, but what the team has done since its Super Bowl victory that sets this team apart from previous defending champs. The Chiefs have made an unheard of run toward locking up their core during a time period when so many teams suffer from mass departure as players head for heavy contracts with other teams. Instead, across the board, we have seen extensions below market value, and instead of a diminishing return, the team has jammed a board into its championship window, extending their years as a top team indefinitely.
While not a 2019 champion, Tom Brady’s shocking move out of New England is a monumental storyline that will hog the limelight this season. The Bucs not only finagled Brady into the fold, they were also able to talk his longtime favorite target, Rob Gronkowski, out of retirement and onto the roster, and most recently picked up Jaguar jettison Leonard Fournette. The rebuilt Tampa squad will be a side show—and maybe they’ll put together the magical season that most super-team style conglomerations of big name mercenaries have failed to achieve, but it will be interesting to watch.
Then you have the young guns at the quarterback position. After a remarkable final season at LSU, Joe Burrow is one of the most exciting quarterback prospects in a long time, while Tua Tagovailoa will have to wait his turn after going from the clear cut favorite quarterback in the draft class to a walking question mark after a hip injury put his career status in question to end his Alabama career. Mix in second and third year signal callers like Dwayne Haskins, Josh Allen, Daniel Jones, Gardner Minshew, Drew Lock, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson, and the league’s youth movement at its most important position will continue to be a rollercoaster ride worth watching.
Of course, the rest of the league’s quarterbacks have plenty of intrigue surrounding them, as well. Phillip Rivers, Cam Newton, Tyrod Taylor, Teddy Bridgewater and Ryan Tannehill will all take opening-game snaps for their teams for the first time, while players like Aaron Rogers, Carson Wentz, Matt Stafford and Ben Roethlisberger will all look for bounce back years in their long term homes, and Drew Brees will take one more shot at the ring before likely hanging it up.
And since the league doesn’t run on quarterbacks alone, it will be intriguing to watch how players like Melvin Gordon, Todd Gurley, DeAndre Hopkins, Randall Cobb, Robby Anderson, Stefon Diggs and a slew of lineman and defenders will impact their new teams. On the other side, the way teams will replace departing players with veterans and rookies will be just as key.
Plenty of players have opted out of the year, and the risk of a rapid Covid outbreak among players will loom, but this is the oddest of odd seasons that has enough on-field juice to overshadow a virus that has shut down the entire country for the better part of a year. Tune in starting Thursday and enjoy the wild ride.
