Atchison Globe anticipates that an indefinite delay of the coming Spring Sports Edition may become necessary ahead of the scheduled publication date of Saturday, March 21.
The outbreak of the novel coronavirus that causes the disease known as COVID-19 is prompting authorities worldwide to suspend all activities that encourage large gatherings of people.
The outbreak of the novel coronavirus that causes the disease known as COVID-19 is prompting authorities worldwide to suspend all activities that encourage large gatherings of people. As of Friday, March 13, no decision has been made with regard to the coming baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, and lacrosse seasons at the high school level in the Sunflower State, but the Kansas State High School Activities Association announced on Thursday that the state basketball tournament will not be completed as scheduled in light of the public health threat.
We will keep our readers informed as soon as possible as to what the developing sports schedule changes are and how decisions by authorities will affect our sports coverage. For now, we encourage everyone to follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
Frequently wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water amid interactions with other people. Use hand sanitizer whenever it is available in public environments.
Avoid touching the face with hands that haven’t recently been sanitized.
Any development of fever symptoms, persistent coughing, weakness or tiredness, or flu-like chills, should prompt those affected to stay home from school and work. If these symptoms persist, seek medical treatment and consultation on a COVID-19 test as soon as possible.
Anyone who is sick, or anyone who believes they have come in close contact with a person known to be a COVID-19 patient, should consider self-quarantine for 14 days.
For more information, visit www.cdc.gov.
