After having one the most productive seasons in the history of Maur Hill-Mount Academy football, Andrew Schwinn now looks to take his game to the next level.
Schwinn amassed 2,054 total yards of offense and 30 touchdowns in his nine-game senior season.
The senior was also recognized for what he accomplished on the defensive side of the ball with his third straight season gathering over 100 tackles.
“Individually I thought I made the most out of my senior year,” Schwinn said. “Being a finalist for 2A player of the year from Sports in Kansas for both sides of the ball feels pretty good.”
The standout running back has received serious interest from several colleges from Division I to Community College.
“Its been pretty cool getting to talk to coaches from all levels,” Schwinn said. “Having an offer from D1, D2, D3, and community college has given me an opportunity to talk to multiple different coaches.”
Schwinn gives credit to TopSpeed Strength & Conditioning for improving his skills and abilities as an athlete from when he first started there in Jan. 2019.
“When I started there I was not very fast or explosive or had as many football skills,” Schwinn said. “The past two years I have gone down there and put in a ton of work either pushing sleds, running hills, or doing football drills.”
Schwinn has been under the tutelage of both Joseph Potts and Cassius Sendish while working out at TopSpeed.
Potts is a former collegiate and professional football player and has trained athletes from the NFL, MLB, NBA, Professional Soccer, Professional Volleyball, the Olympic Games and college athletics.
Sendish played defensive back and was a safeties coach at the University of Kansas. Along with coaching All-Big 12 selections with the Jayhawks, he also coached a number of current NFL players like Isaiah Simmons (Cardinals), De’Vante Bausby (Cardinals), Deiondre Hall (Buccaneers), and Elijah Lee (Lions).
“Coach Potts and Coach Cash have helped me develop a lot as an athlete,” Schwinn said. “My 40 and vertical jump have shot up because of those coaches and the work they put me through.”
Sendish said Schwinn has shown massive improvement in his ability to move on the field.
“He is a much more fluid athlete now than he was when he first walked through the door,” Sendish said. “He has improved his mobility and flexibility tremendously and understands that it has played a role in his improvement over the last couple of years.”
Sendish also added that Schwinn’s motor is one of a kind and he always shows up ready to work.
“No matter how tired he may be or how hard the workout is, he is always the same person, locked in and focused on getting better,” Sendish said. “His mind and his body don’t comprehend the concept of fatigue.”
Schwinn increased his weight from 156 pounds to 190 pounds, improved his forty time from 5.2 to 4.6, heightened his vertical jump from 23 to 37 inches and extended his shuttle jump from 4.8 to 4.12.
“His improvement across the board have been eye popping,” Potts said. “That type of global athletic improvement is highly impressive.”
MHMA coach Brandon Wilkes also praised Schwinn’s work ethic.
“He likes the process just as much as the results,” Wilkes said. “He works hard in the weight room, on the field, and never takes a play off during a game. It’s not uncommon for him to finish a team practice or workout and go and do another one on his own. He refuses to be outworked.”
Schwinn also credited the two head coaches he had through high school including Jermaine Monroe who had the experience of previously being a running back coach.
“I came in to high school football not really having an offensive position, and coach Monroe put me at running back,” Schwinn said. “He also had a great defensive mindset and started me at linebacker sophomore year which led to a great career.”
Wilkes has been doing all he can to get more interest for the senior throughout the recruiting process.
“Coach Wilkes also is reaching out to all colleges across America to help me with the recruiting process which I’m very thankful for,” Schwinn said.
Both Potts and Sendish see Schwinn projecting better on the defensive side of the ball in college but are confident in him no matter what path he takes at the next level.
“Depending on what his future coaching staff’s goals are for him as a player, he will do everything in his power to be an impact from day one,” Sendish said. “He’s a physically talented kid but he wants to be even better, one of the hardest working kids I’ve been around at any level.”
Schwinn never loses sight of the coaches, family members and mentors who have all helped lead him to his success as motivation.
“I have a lot of people who make sacrifices in order for me to play football and train so I want to give back to them,” Schwinn said. “If I end up being pretty successful in this field then I will be able to give back to my parents, coaches, trainers, and whoever has helped me get there.”
