With local businesses shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atchison YMCA looks to keep churning on and is looking to accommodate financially and physically.
With the YMCA being closed to April 26 as of now, Director Lorin Affield said he wants to help his members keep their accounts relevant despite not being able to attend the facilities. He is doing this by offering members the option of putting their accounts on hold. Affield believes it’s the YMCA’s duty to offer any sort of relief to his clients.
“With the lifeblood of the Y and our ability to deliver the mission of the Y in our community, it regards the lives on that membership,” Affield said. “It’s there to help us support our efforts to meet the critical needs of our community. In difficult times like these, our organization’s able to pivot to respond to community needs and find ways to use our resources to offer solutions.”
Affield also confirmed there will be no draft fee as well, and members can even donate money to the YMCA while it is at a standstill.
“For those who want to be able to continue their draft, we’ll covert those drafts — their memberships, during this time when we’re not open, as a contribution being a charitable organization,” Affield said. “When we do open up we’d be able to continue to serve the community in the future.”
Affield said the YMCA’s branch in Greater Kansas City, which the Atchison YMCA is a part of is also doing its part to help with the community, as childcare is being offered to members.
“In our association in Kansas City, they’re shifting gears and are offering childcare, because they have that component with their youth development services,” Affield said.
Another way Affield wants to assist his enrollment is by offering them at-home workout videos, which he says are available on the Greater Kansas City YMCA website.
“Some of the services that we’re providing is we’ve got some wellness videos with GroupEx instructors on our website,” Affield said. “While we’re not open, we’re able to at least offer something for individuals to continue their journey toward health.”
There is also a Greater Kansas City YMCA app that features these videos as well.
Affield extends his thanks to any of his members that are compassionate with this unprecedented situation.
“We deeply appreciate everybody’s understanding and patience obviously as we navigate these circumstances that everybody’s going through with this coronavirus,” Affield said.
