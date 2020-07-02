Due to the recent order given by the governor of Kansas and the ruling of the county commissioners to follow the guidelines set forth by the governor, the Atchison Recreation Commission is cancelling the 2020 summer league basketball and volleyball programs.
"We hope each and every one of you can understand why this decision had to be made and we hope that you will be back in the summer of 2021," Atchison Recreaton said in a statement. "We are thrilled with the amount of teams we had sign up and hope to build off of those numbers when we are able to return."
Refunds will be available for those who already signed up.
"Please let us know where to send them and who to make them out to," Atchison Recreaton said in a statement. "We will mail them to you if you request that or you will be able to come into the office and pick them up. Just let us know what works best for you."
The instructional softball and baseball leagues will continue to operate as they are with social distancing being encouraged and to also be strict in the disinfection of equipment and play areas.
If you have any further questions, please reach out to Atchison Recreation Commission at 367-3352 or email at atchisonrecreation@gmail.com.
