Atchison Golf Club at Bellevue junior golf saw almost double the turnout from 2019, even with the country dealing with a pandemic.
Forty-six kids joined the six-week program that is run by former Maur Hill-Mount Academy golf coach Jane Ann Biffinger. A total of 28 kids participated last year.
Biffinger was beyond pleased with the turnout and how circumstances worked out for the lessons at Bellevue Country Club.
"Six Tuesdays of beautiful weather, along with 46 kids enjoying a lifetime sport, what more could you ask for￼," Biffinger said. "They all have been great."
Biffinger has received help coaching up the young golfers, who included two of her former state golfers when she was coaching the Ravens in the form of Riley Funk and Issac Henderson.
"We have enjoyed helping them learn and understand the game of golf. We have some great kids this summer, good listeners," Biffinger said.
Biffinger once again gave thanks to Atchison Recreation for its help with providing for the program the last two summers.
"We really appreciate all the help from Atchison Recreation," Biffinger said. They are extremely helpful in making this junior golf program a huge hit here in Atchison the last two years￼."
She also thanked Club for Kids and the help they provided.
"Club for Kids has stepped in to help also," Biffinger said. "We are extremely thankful to both of them for helping sponsor this program for kids 8 through 17.￼"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.