The Atchison Junior Golf continues to see substantial growth as the program had a total of 63 participants this year from ages 8-18.
This is the third year of the program being under the direction of Jane Ann Biffinger.
"This awesome program is only possible because of the wonderful members at Atchison Golf club at Bellevue and members," Biffinger said. "Thank you to manager Katie Koller and all her help and a huge thank you to Atchison Recreation and Clubs for Kids for their help each year."
Isaac Henderson’s, Riley Funk, Christian Wessel, Dan Nolan and Bill Nolan all helped with being instructors for the program this year with Sydney Johnson being a special hirer to help with the 8-9 year-old girls.
One day while the rain was coming down, Biffinger took a moment to appreciate the joy everyone was having.
"The kids had a great time on the range, putting and golfing," Biffinger said. "The youngest golfer found puddles to splash in on his way to putt. I just smiled and thought I’m so happy he was having a good time and that's what the game is all about.
