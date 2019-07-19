Signup and Equipment Checkout for the Atchison Recreation Youth Football program will be held Friday, August 9th from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. and Saturday, August 10th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street.
Youngsters entering grades 3-6 in the Fall are eligible to sign up for the football program. An $85.00 signup fee must be paid and a $200 refundable equipment deposit check must be submitted for each participant on the day they signup. A registration and liability release form will need to be filled out and signed by a parent or guardian and any player who did not play in the football program last year must provide a copy of his birth certificate. Football equipment will be issued to players on the day they sign up so they must attend the signup so they can be fitted for equipment.
The Atchison Recreation youth football teams will play in NEK Football League program based out of Leavenworth, KS. Practices will begin on Monday, August 12th and will be held at the Atchison Sports Complex. Practice times will be Monday thru Thursday from 6:00-7:30 p.m. from August 12-August 15 and Tuesday thru Thursday from 6:00-7:30 p.m. from August 20 thru the end of the season. Games will be played on Saturdays starting on September 7th and will continue through mid-October.
Those unable to sign up on the scheduled signup date or who need more information about the football program should contact Josh Rebant, Atchison Recreation Football Director, at 913-426-1504 or the Atchison Recreation Commission at 913-367-3352.
