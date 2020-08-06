ATCHISON RECREATION FLAG FOOTBALL SIGN UP
The Atchison Recreation Commission is accepting sign-ups for the Flag Football League for boys and girls in K through 6th Grade.
Sign-ups for the Flag Football will be accepted from August 10 - 21 at the Recreation Office at Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street. Office hours are 9-12 Noon and 1-5 PM on Monday through Friday. Online Sign-ups will also be accepted at www.atchisonrec.com. Cost is $20 for each participant. Family discounts and scholarships are available. Players will receive a flag football T-shirt but they will need to provide their own shorts, mouth guards and football cleats.
Flag Football practices will start the week of August 31. Games will be played on Saturdays starting on September 12 and finalizing by October 17 (weather permitting). Both practices and games will be held at the Atchison Sports Complex which is located west of the Atchison Elementary School on North 17th Street and Country Club Road.
For more information regarding the flag football program contact Josh Rebant at the Atchison Recreation Commission (913-367-3352).
ATCHISON RECREATION YOUTH FOOTBALL SIGNUP 2020
Signup and Equipment Checkout for the Atchison Recreation Youth Football program will be held Friday, August 9th from 1 p.m.- 7 p.m. at the Sports Complex, 17th and Country Club Road.
Youth entering grades 3-6 in the Fall are eligible to sign up for the football program. An $85.00 signup fee must be paid and a $200 refundable equipment deposit check must be submitted for each participant on the day they signup. A registration and liability release form will need to be filled out and signed by a parent or guardian and all players must provide a copy of their birth certificate. Football equipment will be issued to players on the day they sign up so they must attend the signup so they can be fitted for equipment.
The Atchison Recreation youth football teams will play in NEK Football League program based out of Leavenworth, KS. Practices will begin on Monday, August 24th and will be held at the Atchison Sports Complex. Practice times will be Monday thru Thursday from 6:00-7:30 p.m. from August 24-Sept 3 and Tuesday thru Thursday from 6:00-7:30 p.m. from Sept 8 thru the end of the season. Games will be played on Saturdays starting on September 12th and will continue through mid-October.
Those unable to sign up on the scheduled signup date or who need more information about the football program should contact Josh Rebant, Atchison Recreation Football Director, at 913-426-1504 or the Atchison Recreation Commission at 913-367-3352.
ATCHISON RECREATION YOUTH SOCCER SIGN UP
Sign-ups for the Atchison Recreation Indoor and Outdoor Soccer programs will be accepted from Monday, August 10 until Friday, August 21, at the Recreation Office at Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street. Office hours are 9-12 Noon and 1-5 PM on Monday through Friday.
Coed Indoor Soccer: Boys and girls in Kindergarten through 5th grade are eligible to sign up for the coed indoor soccer program. Soccer practices will be held the week of September 8-11. Games will be played on Mondays & Wednesdays starting September 14 and running through the month of October. All practices and games will be held at Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street.
Outdoor Soccer: Boys and girls in Pre-School (must be 4 years of age) through 8th grade are eligible to sign up for the outdoor soccer program. Practices will start the week of September 8. Games will be played on Saturdays starting September 12 and running through the month of October. All practices and games will be held at the Atchison Sports Complex soccer fields.
There is a $20 fee per child for each program and a parent or guardian must sign a permit card. Family discounts and scholarships are available. Those unable to sign up during the scheduled hours or who need more information about the soccer program should contact the Atchison Recreation Commission at 367-3352. Online signups for Soccer will be accepted at www.atchisonrec.com There is a $2 convenience fee for online signups.
ATCHISON RECREATION CO-REC VOLLEYBALL
Entries are now being accepted for the Fall Co-Rec Volleyball program sponsored by the Atchison Recreation Commission. This is a recreational volleyball league for men and women 16 years and older.
Matches will be played on Monday evenings at Memorial Hall starting September 14 and finalizing on October 26. A maximum of 12 team entries will be accepted.
The entry fee is $50 per team. Team entries will be accepted until Thursday, August 27th. For more information regarding the co-rec volleyball program call the Atchison Recreation Commission at 367-3352. Online team entries for Co-Rec Volleyball will be accepted at www.atchisonrec.com There is a $2 convenience fee for online entries.
ATCHISON RECREATION 5TH & 6TH GRADE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE
The Atchison Recreation Commission is accepting team entries for Fall volleyball league for 5th and 6th Grade Girls. Matches will be played on Saturday afternoons at Memorial Hall starting October 3 and finalizing on October 24. Teams will play eight matches (2 matches per week). The team entry deadline is September 18. A maximum of eight teams will be accepted. Teams will be accepted on a first come; first served basis. The entry fee is $100 per team.
For more information about the 5th and 6th grade girls volleyball league, call the Atchison Recreation Commission at 913-367-3352. Online team entries for the 5th & 6th Grade Volleyball League will be accepted at www.atchisonrec.com There is a $5 convenience fee for online entries.
