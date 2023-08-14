Sign-ups for the Atchison Recreation Indoor and Outdoor Soccer programs will be accepted started Monday, August 7 until Friday, August 25, at the Recreation Office at Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street. Office hours are 9-12 Noon and 1-5 PM on Monday through Friday.
Coed Indoor Soccer: Boys and girls in Kindergarten through 5th grade are eligible to sign up for the coed indoor soccer program. Soccer practices will be held the week of September 5-7. Games will be played on Mondays & Wednesdays starting September 11 and running through the month of October. All practices and games will be held at Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street.
Outdoor Soccer: Boys and girls in Pre-School (must be 4 years of age) through 8th grade are eligible to sign up for the outdoor soccer program. Practices will start the week of September 4. Games will be played on Saturdays starting September 16 and running through the month of October. All practices and games will be held at the Atchison Sports Complex soccer fields.
There is a $20 fee per child for each program and a parent or guardian must sign a permit card. Family discounts and scholarships are available. Those unable to sign up during the scheduled hours or who need more information about the soccer program should contact the Atchison Recreation Commission at 367-3352. Online signups for Soccer will be accepted at www.atchisonrec.com There is a $2 convenience fee for online signups.
Entries are now being accepted for the Fall Co-Rec Volleyball program sponsored by the Atchison Recreation Commission. This is a recreational volleyball league for men and women 16 years and older.
Matches will be played on Monday evenings at Memorial Hall starting September 11 and finalizing on October 23. A maximum of 12 team entries will be accepted.
The entry fee is $50 per team. Team entries will be accepted until Thursday, August 24th. For more information regarding the co-rec volleyball program call the Atchison Recreation Commission at 367-3352. Online team entries for Co-Rec Volleyball will be accepted at www.atchisonrec.com There is a $2 convenience fee for online entries.
ATCHISON RECREATION 5TH & 6TH GRADE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE
The Atchison Recreation Commission is accepting team entries for Fall volleyball league for 5th and 6th Grade Girls. Matches will be played on Saturday afternoons at Memorial Hall starting October 7 and finalizing on October 28. Teams will play eight matches (2 matches per week). The team entry deadline is September 15. A maximum of eight teams will be accepted. Teams will be accepted on a first come; first served basis. The entry fee is $100 per team.
For more information about the 5th and 6th grade girls volleyball league, call the Atchison Recreation Commission at 913-367-3352. Online team entries for the 5th & 6th Grade Volleyball League will be accepted at www.atchisonrec.com There is a $5 convenience fee for online entries.
