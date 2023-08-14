Sign-ups for the Atchison Recreation Indoor and Outdoor Soccer programs will be accepted started Monday, August 7 until Friday, August 25, at the Recreation Office at Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street. Office hours are 9-12 Noon and 1-5 PM on Monday through Friday.

Coed Indoor Soccer: Boys and girls in Kindergarten through 5th grade are eligible to sign up for the coed indoor soccer program. Soccer practices will be held the week of September 5-7. Games will be played on Mondays & Wednesdays starting September 11 and running through the month of October. All practices and games will be held at Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street.