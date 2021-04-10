Atchison Recreation recently finished up basketball and indoor soccer with a pretty good amount of success as the community reaches some normalcy.
Both programs had similar turnout for what is usually excepted.
“Indoor activities went really well,” Program Director Nic Rebant said. “We had a smaller number than in years past, but it wasn’t by much. Basketball and indoor soccer were both a success.”
Rebant also said that the outdoor programs of soccer and flag football have promising turnouts for the spring.
“We ended with around 265 kids for outdoor soccer and flag football had 65,” Rebant said. “Both really good turnouts for us.”
Sign-ups for the Atchison Recreation Baseball and Softball are still being accepted until April 16 at the Recreation Office at Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street. Office hours are 9 –12 Noon and 1-5 PM, Monday through Friday.
Online Signups will also be accepted. Individuals may sign up online at www.atchisonrec.com.
Boys in the following grades (2020-2021) are eligible to sign up:
Rookie League (Machine Pitch) — 1st & 2nd grade boys.
American League — 3rd & 4th grade boys.
National League — 5th & 6th grade boys.
Girls in the following grades (2020-21) are eligible to sign up:
Rookie League (Machine Pitch) — 1st & 2nd grade girls.
Midget League — 3rd, 4th, 5th grade girls.
Junior League — 6th, 7th, 8th grade girls.
Rebant said he thinks both parents and kids are ready to return to activities that were unavailable to them last spring and summer.
“Kids need the physical activity and I think parents are ready to come and watch their kids play. It’s nice to be transitioning into “normal” again,” Rebant said.
The Rec is also allowing walking in the memorial hall gym Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to noon.
