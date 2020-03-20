No sporting or public event has been safe from the COVID-19’s rampage through the country.
That is also unfortunately true for Atchison Recreation youth sports.
The recreation commission has canceled its spring programs, which include outdoor soccer, flag football, and co-rec volleyball.
“We do understand the disappointment that this may cause, but know that these programs will be back in the future,” The Atchison recreation commission said in a press release. “Our biggest priority at this time is the protection of everyone and also following the guidelines that have been set in place.”
The commission said previous payments will be available for a refund or go towards future activities with Atchison Recreation.
“We have seen great growth over the last couple of years in our programming and hope to see that growth continue once we are able to continue on,” The Atchison recreation commission said. “We will handle sign up fees from outdoor soccer and flag football in two different ways. You can either get a refund or apply it as credit to a future program. To get a refund you will need to come into the office.”
Memorial Hall is closed to the public, but the recreation office will remain open. That means no morning walking or any gym rentals.
All of the summer program signups are now delayed, which includes baseball, softball, basketball, and volleyball.
“Once we have more information available regarding the status of these programs, we will make it immediately available to you,” The Atchison recreation commission stated in a press release.
