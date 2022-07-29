Atchison Recreation logo
Atchison Recreation Commission

ATCHISON RECREATION YOUTH SOCCER SIGN UP

Sign-ups for the Atchison Recreation Indoor and Outdoor Soccer programs will be accepted from Monday, August 1 until Friday, August 19, at the Recreation Office at Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street. Office hours are 9-12 Noon and 1-5 PM on Monday through Friday.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.