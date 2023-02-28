MHMA

MHMA senior Hannah Kocour looks to pass the ball against Bishop Ward Monday night at Haverty Arena.  

 Submitted by Sydney Johnson

Maur Hill-Mount Academy girls basketball is advancing to the second round of the Sub-State for just the third time in 18 years after a 49-31 home victory Monday night over Bishop Ward.

The Ravens will play Thursday against Silver Lake at 6 p.m. at Perry Lecompton.

