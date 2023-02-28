Maur Hill-Mount Academy girls basketball is advancing to the second round of the Sub-State for just the third time in 18 years after a 49-31 home victory Monday night over Bishop Ward.
The Ravens will play Thursday against Silver Lake at 6 p.m. at Perry Lecompton.
The win was also Head Coach Luke Noll's first Sub-State victory with the program.
A key to the win was the hot start the Ravens had as they built a 20-8 lead after the first quarter.
"The way we started the game was almost flawless," Noll said. "Offensively we were moving the ball and taking quality shots, and the fast start really kept us going throughout the game, and we were able to hold on to it."
MHMA had beaten the Cyclones early this season and knew they would need to be able to hit shots with the amount of zone defense the Ravens would face.
"We talked about confidence with the ball, and we knew we were going to see a lot of zone defense, and so we needed girls to step up and have confidence in their shots," Noll said.
Freshman Kaitlyn Folsom led the team in scoring with 13, while senior Hannah Kocour and junior Bethany Urban both had 12 on the night.
Noll said he was happy for this team and that the senior class are able to keep their season going as well as take a significant step for the program.
"We talked about how we don't want this to end yet so let's keep going and see what we can do on Thursday," Noll said. "I'm so proud of these seniors for being able to go a little deeper in the postseason than we have recently. This is a door we've been looking to knock down for a while."
Kocour praised her coach for everything he's done for the players and program.
"Coach Noll is one of the best coaches I've had," Kocour said. "He's considerate and helps us all grow stronger each practice."
The Results of the game on Thursday night will not be in the Friday Edition of the Globe and will be posted online with further coverage following after the game.
