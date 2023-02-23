Maur Hill-Mount Academy boys basketball entered the beginning of this season with a new head coach, and one returning starter, and was picked to finish fifth in the Northeast Kansas League.
Even with these circumstances, Head Coach Dan Raplinger and the Ravens soared their way to a 16-4 record and a first-place finish in the NEKL.
Raplinger gave all the praise to the players for their ability to grasp and accept their individual roles on the team.
"It's a testament to the kids who bought into that what we preached would put them in a position to make them the most successful," Raplinger said. "This included kids understanding and accepting their roles, which is not always an easy thing for high schoolers to do."
One key Raplinger impressed upon his team early in the season was maintaining their cool no matter the situation during a game.
"I told them early on to never get too high and never get too low," Raplinger said. "Whether that's during the middle of the game or throughout the entire season. Being confident and showing humility at the same time can take you far in anything."
Raven senior leader Parrish Beagle said Raplinger brought a special mentality to the program this season.
"He was calm and collected the whole season no matter the challenge," Beagle said. "He pushed us to our limits and never accepted anything but our best. It was a blessing to have him as a coach, and he made every guy on that team a better man."
Beagle led the team with 15 points per game as well as 2.6 steals and assists per game in the regular season.
Raplinger said Beagle and the other seniors have been invaluable to what the program has done this season not just on the court but leadership in the locker room as well.
"They've shown great leadership to the younger players and provided guidance on the right way to do things," Raplinger said. "They took every drill seriously, to bring positive energy, and to be on time. This class will be greatly missed next year, and not just in points and rebounds, but in the locker room as well."
The first-year Raven coach said he's been fortunate to have a player like Beagle set the example for the team.
"Whether it’s stretching, a 3 on 2 drills, or an important part of the game during a timeout," Raplinger said. "I’m lucky to have been able to coach him this year. He has played a big part in our success this year."
Raplinger said he and the Ravens know they will need to step up their game for the opponents they will meet at Perry Lecompton in the sub-state.
"We will have to cut down on our turnovers and do a better job rebounding throughout the entire game, not just when we absolutely need one," Raplinger said. "We understand that every team in our sub-state is bigger than the schools in our league."
