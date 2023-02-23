MHMA

Maur Hill-Mount Academy boys basketball finished with a 16-4 regular season record and took home the Northeast Kansas League crown.  

 Submitted photo

Maur Hill-Mount Academy boys basketball entered the beginning of this season with a new head coach, and one returning starter, and was picked to finish fifth in the Northeast Kansas League.

Even with these circumstances, Head Coach Dan Raplinger and the Ravens soared their way to a 16-4 record and a first-place finish in the NEKL.

