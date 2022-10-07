Ravens shutout Wildcats By James Howey Atchison Globe Oct 7, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Benedictine junior Annabelle Hoog celebrates her goal with teammates against Baker Wednesday evening at Legacy Felid. Photo Courtesy of Maria St. Germain
Benedictine women's soccer has won five out of its last six games after a 2-0 shutout win over rival Baker Wednesday night at Legacy Field.The shutout win by the Ravens was their third of the season and helps keep them in the top three of the Heart of America Conference with less than a month remaining in the regular season.Freshman Christine Znidarsic had the lone goal of the first half 11 minutes in and junior Annabelle Hoog added the second and final of the game off an assist from Rachel Beffa on a corner kick."I think we kept it controlled even when they were playing in the air we kept in control and played two feet all the time," Znidarsic said.The opening goal from Znidarsic is the first of her college career."I'm really proud of myself because the past few games I've had a lot of chances but they just weren't going in and it's nice to have one under my belt," Zindarsic said. Head Coach Lincoln Roblee said he was happy with the effort and energy his team displayed in the home win."I think we just had a lot of positive energy and were able to connect the ball and do some good things," Roblee said. "I really thought our whole team on offense and defense did super."Roblee said the Ravens (8-4, Heart 5-1) continue to get better on pretty much all levels of play as the season goes along."We just keep getting better," Roblee said. "Every single game we just seem to connect, defend and attack better." Next, up is an Iowa road swing starting at Mount Marcy on Saturday, Oct. 8, then a trip to Graceland University before returning home to face Central Methodist University on Tuesday, Oct. 18.Information Complied by Benedictine Athletics (0) comments
Welcome to the discussion. 