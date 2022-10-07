BC Soccer

Benedictine junior Annabelle Hoog celebrates her goal with teammates against Baker Wednesday evening at Legacy Felid. 

 Photo Courtesy of Maria St. Germain

Benedictine women's soccer has won five out of its last six games after a 2-0 shutout win over rival Baker Wednesday night at Legacy Field.

The shutout win by the Ravens was their third of the season and helps keep them in the top three of the Heart of America Conference with less than a month remaining in the regular season.

