The annual Heart Football Coaches Poll was released today after each coach cast their vote for standings in both the Heart South and Heart North. Benedictine earned 20 points and one first-place vote in the Heart South standings for a second-place preseason selection.
Defending conference champions Grand View University from the North and Baker University from the South were selected as preseason favorites. Both programs earned 25 points in the poll with five first-place votes each.
In the Heart South, Evangel University earned 17 points in third place. Central Methodist University and MNU each earned 11 points to tie for fourth. Missouri Valley College rounded out the Heart South standings with 6 points in sixth place.
Following Grand View in the North was Culver-Stockton College with 21 points in second place. The Wildcats also earned the remaining first-place vote. William Penn University earned 16 points for third place and Clarke University followed with 12 points in fourth place. Peru State College earned 11 points for fifth place and Graceland University rounded out the North standings with five points in sixth place.
Conference schools will open play on August 28 as they cross divisions. Conference play begins on October 16 with the regular season wrapping up on November 13.
The NAIA also recently released the preseason Top 25 Football Coaches Poll, and Benedictine will begin the season at No. 17.
Under first-year head coach Joel Osborn, the Ravens will open their season on Aug. 28 when they travel to Heart North opponent William Penn University. Benedictine earned 174 points in the first NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25.
Over 10 games in the traditional Fall season and one addition Spring game, the Ravens ranked second in the NAIA in rushing defense per game (64.1) and were ranked third in total sacks by (37) and scoring defense per game (11.6).
Benedictine was one of three schools from the Heart of American Athletic Conference to earn a preseason ranking. Defending Heart North Champion Grand View University was ranked No. 5 while Baker University, defending Heart South Champion, was ranked No. 7.
The Ravens make their home debut on Saturday, Sept. 4 when they host Grand View at 1 p.m. on O’Malley Field at Larry Wilcox Stadium. That Saturday we will also be hosting the Raven Football Kickoff as we celebrate the history of Raven Football.
