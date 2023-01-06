Benedictine men's basketball continues to make strides with its fourth straight win 75-64 over Central Methodist University Wednesday night at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Ravens (7-7, Heart 5-3) started the game in a 19-8 hole in the first nine minutes of the game before going on a 16-2 run to take a 24-20 lead with 6:40 left in the first half.
BC would take a 40-35 lead into the half and never relinquish that advantage the rest of the night.
"I thought they followed the game plan to a tee, and we tried not to foul them," Raven Head Coach Ryan Moody said. "They hit some threes early, and we just stayed the course and that's what was important."
Moody was impressed with how his team hung tough in what was a physical contest with players bleeding or hitting the floor multiple times.
"I think our toughness is literally getting better by the day," Moody said. "When it comes to defense toughness is the more important thing you want out of your group."
The Eagles came into the matchup averaging 84 points per game but were challenged by a solid Raven defense all night.
"We're just a solid team that just relies on our defense since we know our offense isn't always there," BC senior Tyson Cathy said. "We know we have to play defense and that turns into better offense."
Cathy led the team with 13 rebounds and had nine points on the night.
The Ravens were led by two freshmen in points with Braden Belt with 24 and Sam Ungashick had 19 with junior Ahmad Lewis putting up 14.
The Ravens held CMU to 37 percent from the field and won the boards 40-32.
Moody said that his young squad really start to grow and mature 14 games into the season.
"We've played fourteen games, and these guys have a better feel for each other," Moody said. "Our basketball IQ is getting better, and I'll say this they are confident."
Moody said improving each time they touch the court is all he could ask from his team.
"We got a long way to go, but we are getting better, and I think that is the goal."
The Ravens will remain home when they take on Grand View University Saturday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m.
