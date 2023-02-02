Maur Hill-Mount Academy held on to its spot at number one in the Northeast Kansas League thanks to a 55-54 win over Atchison County Community High School Tuesday night.
After Senior Parrish Beagle hit the game-winning free throw with less than a second remaining on the clock.
Beagle continues to have a standout season as he led the team with 22 in the win.
Head Coach Dan Raplinger said he isn't surprised a player the caliber of Beagle was able to hit such a crucial shot late in the game.
"He's been there all year, and we were unsure he was going to play today due to a broken tooth from last week at Troy," Raplinger said. "For him to step up and hit that free throw doesn't shock me at all."
The Ravens were able to hold on to the lead after the Tigers made a valiant comeback that finished with a wild last few minutes of play.
"The way that ended was a lot of fortunate things happening for us," Raplinger said.
Raplinger said the Tigers gave them a good fight all night long, and they are a little fortunate to remain in the first place.
"Hats off to coach Smith and his team," Raplinger said. "They are second in the league for a reason. We are one bounce away from being tied or behind a half a game."
Raplinger expects his to face coming challenges in the final month of the season as a majority of their games will be on the road.
"We are not way better than everyone else," Raplinger said. "We are on the road five of the last seven games so we will have challenges with people trying to knock us off."
Junior Bohban Korbelik had 15 points, and sophomore Brody Kottman added ten in the winning effort.
The Tigers had three players in double figures as well with senior Kreyton Bauerle putting up 17, senior Matthew Worley had 16 and Trenton Kimmi finished with 13.
