Benedictine football celebrates clinching winning the Heart of America South division after a win over MidAmerica Nazarene.

 Photo courtesy of Todd Nugent

Benedictine football is returning to the NAIA Football Championship series for the first time since 2018.

The No. 6 Ravens were selected as the sixth seed in the championship series and will be hosting the No. 10 Southwestern (Kan.) College Saturday noon at Larry Wilcox Stadium.

