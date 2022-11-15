Benedictine football is returning to the NAIA Football Championship series for the first time since 2018.
The No. 6 Ravens were selected as the sixth seed in the championship series and will be hosting the No. 10 Southwestern (Kan.) College Saturday noon at Larry Wilcox Stadium.
The selection followed BC beating MidAmerica Nazarene 43-21 to secure the outright Heart South Championship in the program's second season under the helm of Head Coach Joel Osborn.
"It's a big deal because our two main goals were winning the division and getting a home playoff game," Osborn said. "I'm really proud of our guys and everybody in the program who had a role to do with our success this year."
Senior quarterback Garrett Kettle added to his successful season with 296 total yards and five touchdowns on the day against the Pioneers.
The performance was
Kettle said focusing on getting better each day is the biggest factor that led to being able to host a home playoff game at Wilcox Stadium.
"I think the biggest thing has been just focusing on ourselves and how we've been able to go through offseason workouts as a team and seeing that growth," Kettle said. "You don't want to peak at any time and just get better throughout the season."
The senior's performance earned him his third Heart Football Offensive Player of the Week honor.
The Raven defense continued their run of troubling offenses as they produced six sacks, and four turnovers and only allowed seven points in the second half.
"We're just starting to come together which is really nice to see coming into the playoffs," Senior linebacker Gavin Spangler said. "Our philosophy is the same every week, and that's going 1-0 and respecting our opponent."
Spangler is one of ten Ravens who were on the team the last time they hosted a playoff game.
The senior said having those who share that experience of 2018 is beneficial for the team heading into the playoffs
"It's kind of bittersweet to get a home playoff game the freshman year and now getting one in my senior season," Spangler said. "It's good to have the experience because we can show the young guys that culture and what it takes to win those games."
Osborn also said there isn't any reason to try and reinvent the wheel when a team is looking to have success in the playoffs.
"It doesn't take a magical formula to win playoff games," Osborn said. "You are playing a really good opponent no matter who it is. You have to come out win the turnover battle, play well on special teams, and win field position as well and guys just need to do their jobs."
